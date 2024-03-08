PM Modi announces LPG price cut by Rs 100 on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 100 rupee price drop for LPG cylinders in honour of International Women's Day. Narendra Modi stated in an X post. "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100."

Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.



By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

"This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," the prime minister posted on Twitter. He added, "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them."

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG petrol cylinders on March 1. After the increase, Delhi residents could purchase a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder for Rs 1,795.00. The updated costs for commercial gas cylinders were 1,911.00 in Kolkata, 1,749.00 in Mumbai, and 1,960.50 in Chennai.

The news also follows the approval by the Centre of extending by one year, until the end of 2024–2025, the targeted cooking gas subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

