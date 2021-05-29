Free education, Rs 10 lakh fund: PM Modi announces benefits for kids orphaned due to COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education.

While chairing a meeting to deliberate on steps that can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19, PM Modi said they will be supported under the "PM-CARES for Children" scheme.

He said that in such trying times, it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instill hope for a bright future.

Fixed Deposit in the name of the child

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

Also read Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin makes BIG announcement for children orphaned by COVID-19

This corpus will be used to give a monthly financial support/ stipend from 18 years of age, for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching the age of 23 years, he or she will get the corpus amount as one lump sum for personal and professional use.

School Education

Highlighting measures for their education, the PMO said children under 10 years will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

If the child is admitted in a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES.

Those between 11-18 years of age will be given admission in any central government residential school such as Sainik School and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

In case the child is to be continued under the care of Guardian/ grandparents/ extended family, then he or she will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

If the child is admitted in a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES and it will also pay for expenditure on uniform, text books and notebooks, the PMO added.

Higher Education

For higher education, children will be assisted in obtaining education loan for professional courses or higher education in India according to existing norms. The interest on this loan will be paid from the PM-CARES fund.

As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees/course fees for undergraduate/vocational courses as per government norms will be provided to such children under central or state government schemes.

For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship.

Health Insurance

All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

While announcing these measures, PM Modi emphasised that children represent the country's future and the government will do everything possible to support and protect them so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.