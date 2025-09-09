Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal; know govt's plan to rebuild state

After arriving in flood-hit Himachal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for flood victims in the state.

ANI

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

PM Modi takes aerial survey in Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credit: ANI)
After arriving in flood-hit Himachal on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for flood victims in the state. He conducted an aerial survey of the region. According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity. 

How will the Centre plan to rebuild Himachal Pradesh?

After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage. These would be achieved through multiple ways, such as rebuilding homes through the PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under the PMNRF, and the release of Mini Kits for livestock. Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per the PMO.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will facilitate accurate damage assessment and expedite the delivery of aid to those affected. To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will enhance groundwater levels and facilitate improved water management. The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

ALSO READ: Monsoon havoc: Himachal death toll rises to 360, know the condition in J-K, Delhi, Punjab, Ahmedabad

PM Modi expresses sorrow for the deceased

Prime Minister Modi also met families who were affected by the calamity. He expressed his condolences and deep sorrow to the family members of those who have lost their lives. He stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance. The Prime Minister also stated that all assistance under disaster management rules is being made, including advance disbursements to the States.

He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, State administration, and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response. The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the State as well as the report of the Central teams.

PM Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Central Government will make all efforts to address the situation. 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

