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PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases, says youth future top priority

PM Narendra Modi announced the Centre will set up fast-track courts for speedy trial and stringent punishment in paper leak cases, calling youth welfare the top priority. The move follows NEET paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases, says youth future top priority
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Centre will set up fast-track courts to ensure the speedy trial and stringent punishment of those involved in paper leak cases, asserting that protecting students' future remains the government's top priority.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students."

He added: "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Protests escalate at Jantar Mantar

The announcement comes amid a prolonged student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak fiasco.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi led a march towards the Prime Minister's residence, demanding accountability and seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi joined the Lok Sabha leader of opposition during the protest. The march ended in a scuffle with security personnel, after which the opposition leaders were briefly detained.

Rahul Gandhi hits back

Rahul Gandhi was quick to hit back at Prime Minister Modi's announcement, holding him directly responsible for the crisis and saying: "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most."

Stepping up his attack, the Lok Sabha leader of opposition alleged: "You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it." He also reiterated the students' demands, listing three key demands: "1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them."

Modi calls paper leaks 'Ghor Paap'

Meanwhile, the Centre's announcement comes days after Prime Minister Modi called the paper leak menace a "ghor paap" (grave sin) and vowed strict action against those who "play with the future of youth."

The remarks were made during the NDA parliamentary party meeting and were later conveyed by parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said the "NEET paper leak should not be an issue of partisan politics" as it is a "national issue and not a matter of one state or the Centre alone."

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