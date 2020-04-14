PM Modi announces extension of nationwide lockdown over coronavirus till May 3: Highlights of his address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3, promising relaxation from April 20 for areas without hotspots.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said the extension of lockdown is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

However, for other areas, the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days. The prime minister said detailed guidelines on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

The ongoing 21-day lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation:

>> PM Modi seeks 'saat baaton mein saath (support in 7 steps)

7 steps

1. Take special care of the elderly, especially those who are unwell or have some medical conditions

2. Adhere to the lakshman rekha of lockdown and social distancing

3. Follow Ayush Ministry's advisory to increase immunity

4. Download Aarogya Setu mobile app to fight coronavirus

5. Help and take care of the poor

6. Show empathy towards those employed in your company, business. Do not sack them

7. Have respect for coronafighters - doctors, police and sanitation workers

>> While framing the new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems: PM Modi

>> All regions will be closely and strictly monitored. Areas able to contain hotspots will be given some relief. But these will come with several conditions and if coronavirus cases emerge in these areas, then all such facilities will be withdrawn. A detailed guideline will be issued on April 15: PM Modi

>> Areas where there are no hotspots or there is no chance of developing coronavirus hotspots, some relaxation will be given from April 20: PM Modi

>> Till April 20, every village, town, district will be assessed. We need to keep a strict vigil on existing hotspots and emerging hotspots: PM Modi

>> Nationwide lockdown over coronavirus extended till May 3: PM Modi

>> India imposed nationwide lockdown when we only had 550 cases. We did not wait to get the situation out of hand: PM Modi

>> Even when India did not have a single corona patient, India had begun screening passengers from COVID-19 affected countries. Even before COVID-19 cases touched 100, India made it compulsory for foreign returnees to remain in 14 days isolation. We imposed 21-day lockdown when we had 550 cases: PM Narendra Modi

>> Compared to several developed countries, India is stable and have fewer cases compared to them.

>> Cases in many countries have grown 25-30 times in the last few weeks. If India had not acted proactively, the scenario would have been disastrous.

>> We closed all malls and shopping complexes just when cases crossed 100 and when it was 500 we locked down the entire country for 21 days. We have been proactive in dealing with coronavirus: PM Modi

>> India did not wait to get the problem out of hand. We acted proactively: PM Mod

>> People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice: PM Narendra Modi >> We the People of India in our Constitution is reflected in the united fight against coronavirus. This is a true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM

>> India is fighting coronavirus pandemic due to the unity and penance of the entire country. India has been able to contain coronavirus to a large extent. I pay my respect to all Indians: PM Modi