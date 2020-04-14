PM Modi announces extension of lockdown till May 3, promises relaxation from April 20 in areas with no hotspots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, hours before the ongoing 21-day was to end.

Addressing the nation on the issued of coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said the extension of lockdown was decided keeping in mind suggestions from many states, experts and the people.

This was Modi's fourth address to the nation in as many weeks on the COVID-19 issue.

He requested people to continue maintaining vigil and to adhere to social distancing during this lockdown.

He also suggested that those areas which are of low risk may be permitted to open up for certain specific activities from April 20.

“Until April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed. Areas that succeed in this litmus test, those which will not be in the hot-spot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot may be allowed to open up select necessary activities from April 20," Modi said.

“However, permissions will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are broken, and if there is threat of spread of Coronavirus” he cautioned.

A detailed guidelines will be issued by the government in this regard on Wednesday.

The easing of restrictions in the low-risk areas is being done keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by the poor and daily wage earners, he said.

“Those who earn daily, make ends meet with daily income, they are my family. One of my top-most priorities is to reduce the difficulties in their lives. The government has made every possible effort to help them through Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna. Their interests have also been taken care of while making the new guidelines” the Prime Minister said.

Paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said, “I am well aware of the problems you have faced -some for food, some for movement from place to place, and others for staying away from homes and families. However, for the sake of your country, you are fulfilling your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power of ‘We, the People of India’ that our constitution talks about.”

He said that India had been pro-active even before a single case of COVID -19 surfaced in the country. He said the screening of the international passengers, 14-day mandatory isolation of the international travellers, shutting of malls, clubs, gyms were taken at very early stages.

India also proactively went into a nationwide lockdown when there were only 550 cases across the country, he said.

Compared to other COVID-19 affected countries, some of the developed and powerful, India is in a very well managed situation, he said.

“A month, month and a half ago, several countries had been at par with India in terms of Corona infection. But today, Corona cases in those countries are 25 to 30 times than that of India. Thousands of people have tragically died in those countries. Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, taking quick and decisive action; the situation in India today would have been completely different," Modi said.

Notwithstanding the economic travails being faced, it is clearly the correct path as it protected so many lives in the country, he said.

“From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today," he said.

He assured the country that there are ample reserves of medicines, food and other essential goods. The Prime Minister also assured that the health infrastructure is being further strengthened.

“From having only one testing lab for Coronavirus in January, we now have more than 220 functional testing labs. Global experience shows that 1,500-1,600 beds are required for every 10,000 patients. In India, we have arranged more than 1 Lakh beds today. Not only this, there are more than 600 hospitals which are dedicated for COVID treatment. As we speak, these facilities are being increased even more rapidly” he said.

Prime Minister exhorted the citizens to follow seven steps in their fight against the pandemic.