PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

A devastating fire breaks out in West Bengal's Anandapur, killing several people. At least 3 were killed, 27 people are reportedly after the fire broke out in a warehouse. Baruipur Police sent over 21 samples for profiling, and exact number of deceased is unknown. PM Modi has annouced ex-gratia compnsation for the fire victims.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Wow! Momo employees.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Kolkata's Anandapur that broke out on Monday, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and announcing ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh to the deceased, along with ₹50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said an ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured would receive ₹50,000.

In the X post, it stated that, "The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal, is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."