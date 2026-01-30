FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed captain

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest, on personal bond of Rs 25000

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...

All about 'Superjet' SJ-100: HAL's big bet to tap IndiGo, Air India, other Indian airlines, challenge Airbus, Boeing

Who was CJ Roy? Confident group Chairman dies after shooting himself at his office amid ED raids

Ireland star Paul Stirling surpasses Rohit Sharma to become first player to achieve historic T20I record

Salman Alam Khan: A South Asian Filmmaker Shaping Stories across the Globe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed captain

USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed capt

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victim

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...

Dhurandhar OTT release: Furious netizens demand 'uncut version' from Netflix

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

A devastating fire breaks out in West Bengal's Anandapur, killing several people. At least 3 were killed, 27 people are reportedly after the fire broke out in a warehouse. Baruipur Police sent over 21 samples for profiling, and exact number of deceased is unknown. PM Modi has annouced ex-gratia compnsation for the fire victims.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A devastating fire breaks out in West Bengal's Anandapur, killing several people. At least 3 were killed, 27 people are reportedly after the fire broke out in a warehouse. Baruipur Police sent over 21 samples for profiling, and exact number of deceased is unknown. PM Modi has annouced ex-gratia compnsation for the fire victims.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Wow! Momo employees.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Kolkata's Anandapur that broke out on Monday, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and announcing ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh to the deceased, along with ₹50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said an ex gratia compensation of 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured would receive ₹50,000.
In the X post, it stated that, "The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal, is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed captain
    USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed capt
    PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested
    PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victim
    Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar
    Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demis
    T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
    Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit
    Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest, on personal bond of Rs 25000
    Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
    V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
    Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
    AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
    Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
    Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
    Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
    Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
    Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
    Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement