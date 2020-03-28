PM Modi announces 'CARES Fund' to fight coronavirus in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the constitution of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief fund to tackle the current coronavirus crisis, and to cater to similar emergency situations in the times ahead.

"Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. People from all walks of life can donate to this fund," Modi tweeted.

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

He also informed that the fund will 'strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.'

"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Modi tweeted out the bank account details so that the citizens can contribute to the fund.

Citizens can pay to contribute to the fund through debit and credit cards, internet banking, UPI services like BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PAYTM, Mobikwik, etc. by visiting the website pmindia.gov.in.

"Distress situations, whether natural or otherwise, demand expeditious and collective action for alleviating the suffering of those affected, mitigation/control of damage to infrastructure and capacities etc. Therefore, building capacities for quick emergency response and effective community resilience has to be done in tandem with infrastructure and institutional capacity reconstruction/enhancement. The use of new technology and advance research findings also become an inseparable element of such concerted action," a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office stated.

"Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister," it further added.

The fund will accept microdonations so that a large number of people can contribute with the smallest of denominations.