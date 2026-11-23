PM Modi and Balen Shah jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express virtually, linking Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The new passenger service marks another step towards strengthening cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties.

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi and Nepali PM Balendra Shah jointly flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service between Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur Dham in Nepal (Video source: DD) https://t.co/dmbEtEBr9i — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

About Saryu-Kamala Express route

The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops are expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes.

The service is expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Increased visitor movement could also create opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses in the region.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal. Cross-border rail projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar links, are progressing in stages.

The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the broader vision to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the inauguration, described the relationship between India and Nepal as a centuries-old bond rooted in faith, shared rivers and family ties. He also highlighted the traditional 'roti-beti' connection between the two countries.

India announces Rs 24,000 crore relief package for Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, welcoming Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his first bilateral visit to India after assuming office.

"We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said.

Outlining the objective of the financial package, he added, "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."

#WATCH | Delhi | During a joint press statement with Nepali PM Balendra Shah, PM Narendra Modi says, "The story of the Ramayana is reaching the new generation and the entire world today through films and modern technology. We wish for young creators from India and Nepal to come together and share our common heritage with the world through these new mediums. In this spirit, we look forward to welcoming a large delegation from Nepal to the next 'WAVES Summit'. In the realm of sports—especially cricket— we will also increase our cooperation regarding the development of infrastructure and the training of athletes in Nepal. Today we are releasing a joint vision document to chart a new course for our shared future. It serves as a blueprint for realising the respective aspirations of a developed India and a prosperous Nepal. We have clear goals, mutual trust, and the capability to turn these goals into reality; and above all, we have the blessings of Mata Sita, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha. I am confident that, guided by this spirit, we will translate our shared vision into tangible achievements and, together, write a new, golden chapter in India-Nepal relations." — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

PM Modi praises Nepal's PM Balen Shah

The Prime Minister also praised Shah's leadership and the mandate given to him by Nepalese voters earlier this year.

"After becoming the Prime Minister of Nepal, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Balendra Shah ji to India on his first bilateral visit. A few months ago, when he addressed the UN as the world's youngest Prime Minister, we saw a clear glimpse of his vision. And today, during our discussions over the past few hours, I have felt his clear vision and commitment for the future of Nepal and for India-Nepal relations," PM Modi said.

"This year, the historic mandate given to him by the people of Nepal reflects the aspirations and hopes of Nepal's new generation," he added.