'Kisan Putra will be...': PM Modi roots for NDA's Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at the National Democratic Alliance's selection of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of India, saying, "Glad that he would be our (NDA's) VP candidate."

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate."

He added, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress."

Dhankhar tweeted, "Thank you Narendra Modi ji for nominating me as the Vice President candidate for the vice presidential election."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the election of Dhankhar as the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha will further the dignity of the Upper House. “At the same time, his extensive and long administrative experience in the constitutional process of the House will greatly benefit the country. I wish him all the best in advance,” he added.

Bihar CM & JDU leader Nitish Kumar also expressed his party's support for NDA's VP candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को एन०डी०ए० के उप राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने का स्वागत है। जदयू श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी का समर्थन करेगा। उन्हें शुभकामनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 16, 2022

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar for being elected as NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate and to BJP. "It's a great decision. Keeping in mind the state of matter, it's a matter of pride to make someone from Rajasthan sit on a constitutional post", she said.

Taking to Twitter, Defence minister Rajnath also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankar for being elected as NDA's Vice-Presidential candiate.

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on being announced as the NDA’s candidate for the Vice President of India. He is a farmer’s son who has a deep understanding of Law and the Constitution. He has spent years in public service. India will greatly benefit from his experience, he said in a tweet.

The office of the vice president will fall vacant when the term of M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. Elections for Vice President are scheduled for August 6, with the last date for filing nominations July 19.