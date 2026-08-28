PM Modi, Amit Shah share Raksha Bandhan greetings: 'May the bond remain forever unbreakable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union ministers extended warm wishes to the nation,

Festive fervour grips the nation as India celebrates Raksha Bandhan today. Marking the occasion, Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and other senior ministers shared warm greetings with citizens, wishing joy and harmony and celebrating the special bond of love between brothers and sisters.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayed for happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives.

In a post on X, PM said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish."

'Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen:' Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to fellow countrymen on the sacred festival, which he said is dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters.

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives," Shah said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

The President stated that the festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of Indian culture and tradition since ancient times. She said that the rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith, has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'.

According to the President's Secretariat, Murmu said, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad. The festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of our culture and tradition since ancient times. The rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith, has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'. In many shlokas and mantras, we find the words "Rakshe, Ma Chala, Ma Chala". These words express the imploration, "May this bond of protection continue forever".

The President stated that the festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation.

"Raksha Bandhan has become popular as a social festival in which sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrists of brothers and their siblings. This symbolises the feelings of warmth, respect and mutual responsibility not only between brothers and sisters but also among siblings, families, friends and society. This festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation. On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to strengthen the bonds amongst our families and our communities. Let us march forward with this spirit towards a Viksit Bharat," President added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children as girls tied the sacred Rakhi thread on her wrists.In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "The joy of festivals among children is something else altogether. Today, I celebrated Raksha Bandhan with my dear little friends who came from different parts of Delhi."

"They tied so many rakhis with immense love, fed me sweets to their heart's content, and then began unlimited chatter, laughter, and heaps of mischief," she added.

"My children, this love of yours is no less than a blessing for me. May your smiles always bloom like this, may every opportunity come your way in your dreams, and may Delhi always remain safe and full of possibilities for you. Today, there are so many rakhis on my wrist and heaps of your love in my heart," CM Gupta said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave a special gift to Jeevika Didis​

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave a special gift to Jeevika Didis of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He said a resolve has been taken to connect the homes of nearly 10 lakh Jeevika Didis in Bihar to solar energy.

The Bihar CM penned a long note on X on Thursday, saying that the installation of solar panels at the homes of Jeevika Didis under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar scheme will help reduce their electricity expenses and create new opportunities for additional income through solar energy.

"Best wishes to sisters on Raksha Bandhan. On the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a gift of PM Surya Ghar to Bihar's Jeevika Didis. On this holy festival of protection and affection, a resolve has been taken to connect the homes of nearly 10 lakh Jeevika Didis in Bihar to solar energy," Samrat Choudhary said on X.

He added, "Under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar scheme, solar panels will be installed on their homes. This initiative will make the electricity expenses of Jeevika Didis' families zero and create new opportunities for additional income through solar energy. This gift to Bihar's sisters on Raksha Bandhan is an important step towards self-reliance, clean energy, and a bright future."