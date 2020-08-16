PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to him for his outstanding service and efforts towards the country.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress," the PM wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी देशभक्ति व भारतीय संस्कृति की प्रखर आवाज थे। वह एक राष्ट्र समर्पित राजनेता होने के साथ-साथ कुशल संगठक भी थे जिन्होंने भाजपा की नींव रख उसके विस्तार में एक अहम भूमिका निभाई और करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को देश सेवा के लिए प्रेरित किया। pic.twitter.com/VhQ4xWG9oe August 16, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and paid tributes to the former PM.

"I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations," he tweeted.

Born on December 25, 1924 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in Vajpayee's honour.