PM Modi, Amit Shah live in their own fantasy world: Rahul Gandhi slams centre on India's economic situation

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pitched in his two cents regarding the economic situation of the country, virtually blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of indulging in blissful ignorance regarding the economic distress and hence not taking enough measures to tackle the said situation.

"Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination, they have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and they fantasize about things, that is why the country is in such trouble," said Gandhi to news agency ANI after a public address in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress on economic situation of the country: Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination, they have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world & they fantasize about things, that is why the country is in such trouble. pic.twitter.com/wfhscpJEtu — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

The Congress MP, earlier in the day while addressing the public at a school in Malappuram, Kerala, highlighted the importance of the human rationale, stating that it in science, it is imperative that once continuously asked questions. Continuously asking questions is more important than the answer, reasoned the Congress leader, adding that there is nothing called a 'stupid' or 'foolish' question.

"Hatred and anger are the biggest destroyers of scientific nature, the heart of scientific nature is curiosity and question. In science, continuously asking questions is more important than the answer. There is nothing like a stupid or foolish question," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi at a school in Malappuram, Kerala: Hatred & anger are biggest destroyers of scientific nature, heart of scientific nature is curiosity&question. In science,continuously asking questions is more important than answer.There is nothing like a stupid or foolish question. pic.twitter.com/4zz7YYJoKC — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

GDP growth of India slipped to 4.5% in the 2nd quarter of FY20. It marked the slowest expansion in 26 quarters. It was mainly on account of weak manufacturing and a drop in exports due to a global slowdown. Expressing concern over the situation, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the state of our economy is 'deeply worrying'.

Contributing to the slowdown, the output of eight core sectors of the Indian industry – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity – declined by 5.8% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.