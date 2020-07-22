PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists as Kakrapar atomic power plant in Gujarat achieves criticality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality at indigenously designed Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat.

Achieving of criticality for a nuclear reactor means that it has reached the normal operating condition and the plant is now set to generate power. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India."

Modi said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated scientists at Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. Shah said this is a big day in India’s nuclear history and the entire nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement.

“New India is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to realise his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Shah said.