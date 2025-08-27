Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

PM Modi allegedly refused Donald Trump’s calls 4 times, claims German newspaper

The attempts by Donald Trump to talk to PM Modi came even as his administration hit India with 50% tariffs, the highest for any country other than Brazil.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 01:28 PM IST

PM Modi allegedly refused Donald Trump’s calls 4 times, claims German newspaper
According to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, US President Donald Trump has tried at least four times in recent weeks to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone, but the Indian leader has declined.  The 'depth of his (Modi's) anger, but also his caution' is the reason given by the Mainz-based newspaper of record.

Even as his administration imposed the highest tariffs of any nation outside Brazil 50% on India, President Trump made an effort to speak with Prime Minister Modi.

Trump's criticism of India for its trade surplus caused a sour patch in the 25-year-old Indo-US relationship. New Delhi was also penalized by DC for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Although both countries have previously referred to their alliance as "the most consequential of the 21st century," a similar research published by Japan's Nikkei Asia indicates that ties between the US and India are rapidly worsening.

DNAIndia.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

“Trump has tried four times in recent weeks to get Modi on the phone. But Modi refuses to take the call,” Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) claimed. The report did not name the sources.

 

New Delhi and Washington did not immediately respond to the reports.

On August 24, Nikkei Asia, a Japan-based news magazine, quoted Indian diplomatic experts as saying, “Trump recently attempted multiple times to call Modi in search of a compromise. But the Indian leader has consistently refused to take the calls, further heightening Trump’s frustration.”

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi's refusal was related to concerns that Donald Trump could misrepresent the results of negotiations, especially when it came to delicate India-Pakistan matters.  This follows Trump's repeated, unsubstantiated allegations that he used trade pressure to avert a nuclear exchange between the two neighbors, which the Indian government has denied.

Additionally, Modi declined Trump's last-minute invitation to visit Washington in late June following the G20 summit in Canada, where the US President left early, preventing the two leaders from meeting.

According to reports, Trump planned to present himself as a peacemaker by having Modi and General Asim Munir, the head of the Pakistani Army, visit the White House.  India, on the other hand, vehemently disagreed with the notion that "a perpetrator of terrorism and a victim of terrorism" are interchangeable.

India is "deeply aggrieved" that it has been singled out for tariff and penalty threats while Russia and China have received less attention, according to former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has personally clashed with Trump.

“The longer India hangs out to dry, the worse the New Delhi-Washington relationship gets,” Bolton wrote, shortly after being subjected to an FBI raid in what was described as a national security investigation.

