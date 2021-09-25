PM Modi addresses Quad summit, says it will work as force for global good

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad will work in the role of "force for global good" and asserted that the cooperation among four countries including India, the United States, Australia and Japan in the group will ensure peace and prosperity in Indo-pacific.

"I express my gratitude to President Joe Biden for the first in-person Quad meeting. Four countries, for the first time, came together to help the Indo-pacific region after the 2004 Tsunami. Today when the world is battling with COVID-19, we being the Quad members are again together in the interest of humanity. Our Quad vaccine initiative will help people of the Indo-pacific region," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the Quad leaders meeting.

"On the basis of our common democratic values, Quad has decided to move ahead with positive thought and approach. I would be happy to discuss supply chain or global security, climate action or Covid response or cooperation in technology with Quad members," he said.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said, "Quad in a way will work in the role of force for global good. I believe our cooperation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the entire world."

The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), began on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi and Biden, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and their Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year, as part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)