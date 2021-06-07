Centre to provide free vaccines for everyone over 18 years age from June 21: PM Modi

Headlines

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

Centre to provide free vaccines for everyone over 18 years age from June 21: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 05:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will be centralised and all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and given to states for free. From June 21, states will get free vaccines for everyone above 18 years of age.

During his address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation, the PM said that 25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre and this system will be implemented in the coming two weeks. "Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years," the PM said.

So far, the responsibility of administering 25 percent of the vaccine was with the states.

Besides, people will be able to get the vaccine in private hospitals as well. The PM also announced that private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines. For procuring, 25 percent vaccine private hospitals will be able to buy directly from vaccine manufacturing companies.

Apart from this, PM made another big announcement saying that 80 crore beneficiaries will be given free ration till November under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the fight with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is underway. "India has gone through a lot of grief during this pandemic. This is the biggest epidemic in the last 100 years. A new health structure has been built in the country to fight coronavirus. The demand for oxygen increased unimaginably in April and May. The supply of liquid oxygen was increased by more than 10 times. Whatever could be available was brought from every corner of the country," he said.

"In the last 100 years, this is the most devastating crisis ever. This pandemic has never been seen nor experienced in the modern world. In such a global epidemic, our country has fought on several levels. From making COVID hospitals to increasing ICU beds, from making ventilators to creating a big network of testing labs. To fight COVID in the last one-and-a-year, new healthcare infrastructure has been created in the country," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE