PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on Guru Teg Bahadur anniversary, know key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on April 21 to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Modi said the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib near the Red Fort stands as a symbol of the immortal sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

PM Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech after sunset at the Mughal-era monument.

A multi-layered security ring comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel was deployed at the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday.

The authorities said agencies have been more vigilant especially near the historical monument after as Delhi communal violence happened recently during Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area in which nine policemen and one civilian were injured.

The Sikh diaspora across the world praised PM Modi for his scheduled address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

"I welcome you to the grand celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. I felt at peace while listening to the Shabad. I am happy that the country is following the path of our gurus," says PM Modi.

At that time, there was great hope for India to save its identity in the form of Guru Tegh Bahadur, he noted.

"In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock," PM Modi said.

Red Fort is witness that Aurangzeb and tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us, the prime minister said.

The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired many generations of India to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honour and respect, he said.

Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead, Modi asserted.

"India has never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today we think for the welfare of the whole world. When we talk about a self-reliant India, we keep the progress of the whole world in front of that goal," he said.

The prime minister also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

The programme focused on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, the site of his cremation, in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675, according to Ministry of Culture officials.

The event also saw performances by 400 Sikh musicians and langar was also held.

(With Inputs from PTI)