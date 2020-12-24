India major player in environment protection: PM Modi at Visva-Bharati University

Headlines

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

Centre holds high-level meeting on Covid-19, asks states to keep close watch

UP government to build temple museum in Ayodhya; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeIndia

India

India major player in environment protection: PM Modi at Visva-Bharati University

The Prime Minister added that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India was playing a major role in leading the world in environmental protection through international solar alliance as it was the only country which was on the right path to achieve Paris Accord's environmental goals.

Modi made the remarks while addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, which is among the premium centres of learning and is closely associated with Rabindranath Tagore.

Modi said, "India is playing a huge role in the world for environmental protection through the International Solar Alliances. India is the only major country in the world which is moving fast on the right track to meet the Paris Accord's environmental goals."

"It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of the movement," he added.

The Prime Minister added that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement.

He also said that Visva-Bharati's milestone is a moment of pride for all of us. Visva-Bharati University presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore, said the PM.

"Its 100-year journey is historic. Visva-Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev's contemplation, vision and hard work for Mother Bharati," Modi said.

Modi said, "Visva-Bharati was a true embodiment of Gurudev's contemplation, vision and hard work for motherland India. For India, the dream that Gurudev had seen, is a kind of adorable place to give continuous energy to the country to embody that dream."

The Prime MInister further stated that the work of 'Gramodaya' of Visva-Bharati has always been admirable. "The Yoga department that was started in 2015 is also growing in popularity. Visva-Bharati University campus is an example of both study and life together with nature," Modi said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Centre to sell onion at subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in Delhi from this date, know how to buy

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; IMD predicts more showers this weekend

Meet actor with net worth Rs 3000 crore who made acting debut with Rajinikanth, not Prabhas, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE