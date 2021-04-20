Lockdown should be our last resort, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on the situation of coronavirus in the country.

Ruling out a nationwide lockdown anytime soon, PM Modi has said it should be considered as the last resort.

"I urge the States to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones," the Prime Minister said.

He also urged the state governments to urge labourers to stay where they are.

"I request state governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. This trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are," said the PM.

Speaking about India's vaccination program, PM Modi said that 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

"India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated," he said.

During his address, the PM informed about the steps being taken by the government and appealed to the people to fully follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of coronavirus came like a storm. "The country is fighting a big battle, I feel your pain. Until a few weeks ago, the situation was in control and then the second wave came like a storm. I feel the pain you are suffering, the pain you have suffered.

"We are facing the second wave of COVID19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID," he added.

The PM also said that work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID19 dedicated hospitals are being built.