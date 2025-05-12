PM Modi address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at 8:00 pm addressed nation over the ongoing conflict between India- Pakistan and Operation Sindoor. He said in that "every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane."

PM Modi address on India Pakistan tension, Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at 8:00 pm addressed nation over the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan and Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces to give a befitting reply to the terrorist attack on Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. PM Modi hailed India's decisive operation against terrorism and a repeated defeat to Pakistan's inhumane attempts at creating tensions within India.

This is his first address since Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. The address also comes days after the ceasefire was announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor. Hailing the valour of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor, PM said, "We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists."

As the Pahalgam terror attack took away husbands, fathers and brothers from India's daughters, PM Narendra Modi dedicated "this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country." During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, "We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai". He further said that Operation Sindoor was not just a name, It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country."

PM Modi condemned the act of "barbarism" shown by the terrorists on April 22 which shook the country and the world alike. "Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion." Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire on Saturday four hours after which it violated the agreement which strated a fresh series of tensions between the two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.