Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Monday. This is his first address since Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. The address also comes days after the ceasefire was announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi first saluted the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency for their "capability" on the war field and dedicated "this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country." India's Operation Sindoor was an attack on the heart of terrorism during which the forces attacked terror bases in Pakistan's occupied Kashmir and other areas. The operation proved decisive for India as it exposed Pakistan's terror connections once again.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. Operation Sindoor is an unbroken pledge of justice. Late night of 6 May and morning of 7 May, the whole world has seen this pledge turning into results," said the PM.

Hailing the efforts by the forces, PM Narendra Modi said, "Pakistan ki tayyari seema par vaar ki thi lekin Bharat ne Pakistan ke seene par vaar kar diya." (Pakistan was preparing to attack on the border, but India struck at Pakistan's heart).

On April 22, the day Pahalgam terrorist attack took place, many newlywed women lost their husbands, some of them were even in the Indian Armed Forces. Many children lost their fathers and mothers their sons. The Prime Minister had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed. The day is one of the brutal and inhumane in the history of India Pakistan tension. Addressing the nation on this barbaric incident, Modi said, "On 22 April, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown have shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion."

Condemning terrorist attacks in India Modi said, "Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms. We have just paused our attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan..." He warned Pakistan of harbouring terrorism and attacking India on its back by saying, No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore..."

After days of exchanging fire between the two countries in which Pakistan attempted to attack bordering regions with India like Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, India was ready with its missiles and drones which attacked their terror bases. However, Pakistan violated ceasefire agreement with India to put an end to ongoing tensions.