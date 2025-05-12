Prime Minister Narendra in his address to the nation on Monday evening noted that "the world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan" referring to the incident where high rank officers of the Pakistanoi Army were paying homage to the terrorists killed by the Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra in his address to the nation on Monday evening noted that "the world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan" referring to the incident where high rank officers of the Pakistanoi Army were paying homage to the terrorists killed by the Indian Army. The world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism." He also called the terror bases of Bhawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan as 'universities of terrorism". "When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorist organisations but their courage also shook. Terrorist sites like Bhawalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites."

In his Address to the Nation, PM Modi said that over 100 terrorists were killed in India's precision strikes of May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.'Aatankiyo ne hamari behano ka Sindoor ujada tha isliye Bharat ne aatank ke headquarters ujaad diye'. Over 100 terrorists were killed. Several top terrorists, who were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two-three decades, conspiring against India, they have been killed in one stroke."

Giving a strict and open warning to Pakistan after its repeated ceasefire violations and attempt to break India with terrorism, PM Modi said, "I am repeating again, we have only paused our retaliatory action against terrorists and military installations in Pakistan. In the coming days, every step taken by Pakistan will be measured. India's Armed Forces, Air Force, Army, and Navy...along with the BSF and paramilitary forces, are alert along the Line of Control. After surgical strikes and air strikes, Operation Sindoor is now India's policy against terrorism," he added.

Prime Minister had earlier said that the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India had also taken several steps to send a strong message to Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai,Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".