FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'

PM Modi achieves historic milestone, surpasses Pawan Chamling to become longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office

The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, and more

Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details

Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke by 'unknown men'

US-Israel-Iran war: US to deploy ground troops into Iran? Pentagon formulates plan as Donald Trump weighs options amid ongoing conflct

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: Basic salary below Rs 50000? Get up to Rs 15 lakh arrear; Know how fitment factor choices can impact your monthly salary

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'

Salim makes first public appearance after hospitalisation in Salman's Eid video

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi achieves historic milestone, surpasses Pawan Chamling to become longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

PM Modi achieves historic milestone, surpasses Pawan Chamling to become longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday created history by becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.With 8,931 days in office as head of government covering his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, PM Modi has overtaken Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

The milestone marks a significant moment in India's history, reflecting decades of continuous public service and leadership.

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister.

He is the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.In October last year, the Prime Minister thanked the people of India as he entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government.

Reflecting on his journey since taking the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, the Prime Minister said it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to national progress. He noted that he assumed office during "very testing circumstances," recalling that Gujarat was reeling from a devastating earthquake, along with the impact of a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability.

PM Modi said these challenges strengthened his resolve to rebuild the state with renewed vigour and hope. Recalling a personal moment, he shared that his mother had advised him to always work for the poor and never accept a bribe, principles he said have guided his public life.

He highlighted Gujarat's transformation during his tenure, stating that the state moved from being drought-prone and economically strained to becoming a "powerhouse of good governance," with significant progress in agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also recalled being named the prime ministerial candidate in 2013 amid what he described as a "crisis of trust and governance," and credited the people of India for giving his party a decisive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He further noted that over the past 11 years, more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and India has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies. Emphasising empowerment, he said initiatives have benefited Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and farmers.

Reiterating his gratitude, PM Modi said serving the nation remains the highest honour and reaffirmed his commitment to building a "Viksit Bharat" guided by constitutional values.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert
Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert
Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'
Salim makes first public appearance after hospitalisation in Salman's Eid video
PM Modi achieves historic milestone, surpasses Pawan Chamling to become longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office
PM Modi becomes longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office
The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, and more
The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money
Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral
Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement