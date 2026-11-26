PM Modi on Constitution Day accused the Opposition of trying to cut OBC quota to give Muslim reservation, calling it obstructionist and against Ambedkar’s vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an opinion piece on Constitution Day, November 26. He accused the Opposition of trying to cut OBC reservation to give quota to Muslims. He also said the Opposition has become an “avrodh paksh” instead of a “virodh paksh.”

What PM Modi said on OBC quota

The alleged action was described by PM Modi as "very terrible." The largest opposition party, he stated, wants to add a Muslim reservation and decrease the OBC reservation. He claimed that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the other drafters of the Constitution were adamantly opposed to this notion.

Although he did not identify any political party, it seemed that the Congress was being mentioned. He claimed that an agenda that the framers of the Constitution rejected is being promoted by the opposition. He went on to say that fulfilling constitutional obligations cannot be replaced by interfering with democratic procedures.

Women’s reservation bill

PM Modi discussed the women's reservation bill. He claimed that the same opposition party demonstrated "disdain for constitutional ideals" and prevented its passage earlier this year."I assure the nari shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he wrote.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought delimitation and a 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in April. Leaders of the opposition had objected to the quota's connection to delimitation. Congressman Shashi Tharoor referred to the action as "political demonetization" and a "change in political power."

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Constitution, Maoists and welfare

PM Modi called the end of Maoists heartwarming, saying tribals can now enjoy their rights without fear, but warned of “dimagi Naxals.” He called the Constitution a part of life, recalled his modest childhood, paid tribute to Prasad, Ambedkar and the Assembly, and cited a World Bank report that nearly 50 crore Indians left poverty, listing schemes like Awas, Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat.