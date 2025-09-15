PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress-RJD “ecosystem” of patronising infiltrators in Assam, Bihar, Bengal, and said that his NDA government is firmly committed to stopping illegal infiltration. He accused them of supporting vote bank politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress-RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) “ecosystem” of patronising infiltrators in Assam, Bihar, Bengal and said that his National Democratic Alliance government is firmly committed to stopping illegal infiltration. Addressing a public rally in Purnea in Bihar after inaugurating the new airport here, the Prime Minister accused Opposition parties of Congress and RJD of backing “infiltrators” and holding yatras to protect them.

Reiterating his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, in which he announced a National Demographic Mission, PM Modi stated that the problems of demographic imbalance and security threats caused by infiltration were especially severe in Seemanchal and Eastern India.

He vowed to halt the “huge crisis” of the demographic change by pushing out the infiltrators from the country. The Prime Minister accused the opposition of endangering both the identity and security of Bihar by allegedly supporting infiltrators. “Congress and RJD have not only threatened the honour of Bihar but also the identity of Bihar. Today, a huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam, and many states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters.”

He accused the opposition of protecting infiltrators for vote bank politics. “That is why I have announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort. But for vote bank, the people of Congress, RJD, and its ecosystem are busy advocating for infiltrators, saving them and shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save infiltrators who have come from abroad,” the Prime Minister said. “RJD and Congress people, listen to me with open ears. Whoever is an infiltrator will have to go. It is the firm responsibility of the NDA to stop infiltration.”

What is the Makhana Board, inaugurated by PM Modi?

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea. He inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region. He launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing, and facilitate market, export, and brand development in Makhana, benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.