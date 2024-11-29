He urged the party workers to keep an eye on such situations and make people aware to expose their lies.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who consider power as their "birthright" have not been able to come to hold power at the Centre for the last decade.

Addressing party workers in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi accused the Congress of "misleading" the citizens of the country and said that out of anger, the party is busy "plotting" against the country.

PM Modi said, "I have seen different colours of politics when I was working as CM and PM. In politics, I agree that policy opposition is very natural in politics. There can be different opinions regarding any decision. Political parties also keep organising movements to convey their message to the public. They also express their views while staying within the limits of democracy and the Constitution....But for the last some time, you all must be feeling a big change. The spirit of the Constitution of India is crushed; all the norms of democracy are rejected. Those who consider power as their birthright have not had power at the Centre for the last decade. Now, they are angry with the people of the country for blessing someone else from the very first day."

"This situation has filled them with so much anger that they are busy plotting against the country. These people have started venting their anger on the public. They have started misleading people to take the country in the wrong direction. Their shop of lies and rumours has been running for 50-60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign. In such a situation, for the awakened citizens, for the BJP workers, for those who love the country and who respect the Constitution, the actions, intentions and deeds of such people are becoming a big challenge. Therefore, I would like to tell all the countrymen that we have to remain alert at every moment and keep making people aware. We have to expose every lie," he added.