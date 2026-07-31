PM Modi Abuse Video: Cases registered against Meta India head, Facebook, Instagram accounts users

Police have registered cases against Meta India head and several social media account operators over alleged morphed content targeting PM Narendra Modi.

Cybercrime police have registered two cases against the operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with Meta's India head, over alleged morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak protests.

The action follows complaints filed by BJP supporters, who alleged that manipulated videos and images of the Prime Minister were circulated on social media. Police invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Police issue notice to Meta

Officials said a notice has been sent to Meta seeking details related to the reported content. Police are also trying to identify the operators of the social media accounts named in the complaints.

By Thursday evening, the links mentioned in the complaints had become inactive, but investigators said efforts to trace those behind the accounts are continuing.

BJP supporters file complaints

One complaint was filed by Telangana BJP social media core committee member T. Saikiran Goud, who submitted 20 Facebook and Instagram links and sought action against Meta.

In another complaint, BJP supporter S. Aravind Reddy alleged that several Instagram accounts shared morphed and "obscene" images and videos of Prime Minister Modi, US President Donald Trump and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, claiming the content could mislead the public.