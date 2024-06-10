PM Modi 3.0: 27 OBCs, 10 SC, 5 ST in new Cabinet as BJP tries to strike caste balance

PM Modi's new council of ministers is diverse, representing various social groups and 24 states across India

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India for a historic third consecutive term on Sunday. Along with PM Modi, 71 ministers took the oath of office. Out of these, 30 will hold Cabinet rank while 36 will be ministers of state. Modi's new council of ministers is diverse, representing various social groups and 24 states across India.

The new ministry includes 27 ministers from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 15 from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs). It also includes five ministers from minority communities.

Many of the new ministers bring significant experience, with 43 having served three or more terms in Parliament. Notable figures include former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Prominent Scheduled Castes leader Virendra Kumar, who won from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh, and Shantanu Thakur, a key figure of West Bengal's Matua community, were sworn in.

Jual Oram, and Jharkhand OBC leader Annapurna Devi also joined the cabinet. Other significant inductees are Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, and Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Karpuri Thakur.

Pankaj Chaudhary from Maharajganj, representing the Kurmi caste, and SP Singh Baghel from the Pal community, will also continue as Cabinet ministers.