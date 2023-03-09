PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana: Maharashtra govt to contribute Rs 6000 per farmer annually

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and the person in charge of the ministries of finance and planning, presented the state's budget for 2023 on Thursday and made a significant statement about farmers.

Fadnavis stated that the Maharashtra government will contribute Rs 6,000 per farmer each year to the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana during the presentation of the state budget. He further stated that the recipient families would receive the remaining Rs 6,000 from the Central government.

In order to win over voters before the civic and local body elections, followed by the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections the following year, the Maharashtra Budget 2023 put a special emphasis on the middle class of both urban and rural areas as well as farmers.

The state government will pay premiums for farmers under the PM Krishi Bima Yojna, according to the deputy chief minister, who also mentioned that paddy farmers will receive a Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare. He stated that 25 lakh hectares will be converted to organic farming in order to promote it.