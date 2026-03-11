PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released soon by PM Narendra Modi from Guwahati. Farmers must complete mandatory e-KYC to receive the Rs 6,000 annual benefit transferred directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

The 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released on March 13, 2026. According to the official portal, Narendra Modi will distribute the funds from Guwahati, in Assam. The government has emphasised that farmers registered under the scheme must complete their e-KYC process to receive the payment.

The PM-KISAN portal has stated that e-KYC is mandatory for all beneficiaries. Farmers can complete the process online through the official website using an OTP-based system or visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric verification.

About the PM-KISAN Scheme

Launched in February 2019 by the central government, the PM-KISAN initiative aims to support small and marginal farmers by providing financial assistance. Under this programme, eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually. The amount is credited directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts in three equal instalments through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The most recent instalment before this was released in November 2025, when the Prime Minister distributed the 21st payment from Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu. During that phase, more than 9.7 crore farmers across India received around Rs 20,500 crore directly in their bank accounts.

How to Check Your Name in the Beneficiary List

Farmers can verify whether they are included in the beneficiary list by visiting the official PM-KISAN website. After accessing the portal, they should navigate to the 'Payment Success' section where a map of India is displayed. From there, clicking on the 'Dashboard' option opens a new page.

Users then need to select the 'Village Dashboard' and enter details such as state, district, sub-district and panchayat. Once the information is submitted, the portal will display a list of beneficiaries, allowing farmers to check whether their names appear in the report.

Steps to Track Payment Status

Beneficiaries can also check the status of their instalment online. By selecting the 'Beneficiary Status' option on the PM-KISAN portal, users can enter their Aadhaar number, registered mobile number or bank account details. After clicking “Get Data,” the system will show whether the payment has been credited.

Important Requirements for Farmers

To ensure uninterrupted benefits under the scheme, farmers must keep their Aadhaar linked with their bank account and confirm that Aadhaar seeding is completed. Activating the DBT option in the Aadhaar-linked account and completing the e-KYC process are also essential. Additionally, farmers are advised to regularly verify their Aadhaar seeding status through the 'Know Your Status' section on the portal to avoid delays in receiving payments.

