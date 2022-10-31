PM Kisan Yojana latest update: Beneficiaries await good news, 13th installment to release on THIS date

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently released the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana and now PM Modi will release the 13th installment of the Kisan Yojana as the Rs 2,000 of the 12th installment has started getting transferred into the account of farmers.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi tweeted for the farmers and said, "The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they are, the more prosperous the new India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country."

हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों पर देश को गर्व है। ये जितना सशक्त होंगे, नया भारत भी उतना ही समृद्ध होगा। मुझे खुशी है कि पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि और कृषि से जुड़ी अन्य योजनाएं देश के करोड़ों किसानों को नई ताकत दे रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/xMSrBrbLT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

When will the 13th installment money come?

The first installment of the year is given to the farmers between April 1 and July 31, while the second installment is given between August 1 and November 30. At the same time, the money for the third installment is transferred between December 1 and March 31. Accordingly, the 13th installment of PM Kisan can come into the account of farmers in December.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to update

Call the helpline number or by mailing on the mail id

PM Kisan's helpline number- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll-Free) or can be contacted on 011-23381092

You can also mail your complaint on the e-mail id (pmkisan-ict@gov.in)

If you have not applied yet, then register yourself by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

The central government runs the PM Kisan Yojana scheme is one of the most ambitious schemes of the government. Regarding this scheme, PM Modi himself has spoken about the interest of farmers from many forums.