PM KISAN Scheme: Government changes documents rules - Know new update here

The government has made changes in document rules in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) Scheme to curb fraudulent activities and now ration card has been made mandatory, said media reports.

The government has made the ration card a mandatory document in order to avail benefits of the PM-KISAN Scheme. Farmers eligible under the PM-KISAN scheme will now have to submit their ration card details, card number, soft copies of the same. These documents need to submitted along with valid soft copies of the Aadhar card, bank passbook, and declaration form on the PM-KISAN website.

Eligible farmers get an annual cash transfer of Rs 6,000 in three installments, and as per reports, the third installment of PM-KISAN this year will likely be transferred on December 15.

To check your name, whether you are eligible under the PM-KISAN scheme, log in to the pmkisan.gov.in website. Now, go to the Farmers' Corner on the right-hand side and click on Beneficiary Status.

To see your details, you will need to furnish details of your Aadhaar number, bank account, and your mobile number. After completing all steps, you will be able to see your name whether it is there in the list.

You can also check your name on PM Kisan mobile app.

The PM-KISAN Scheme was launched in February 2019, with initial benefits admissible to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding up to 2 hectares. In June 2019, the scheme was revised and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings.