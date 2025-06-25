The 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme is set to be released soon. Before the release of 20th installment, here are some mandatory formalities to receive the amount without any delays.

The 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme is set to be released soon. Under this scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 annually, with Rs 2,000 in three equal installments directly in bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). It benefits over 9.8 crore farmers. The 20th installment is expected to be released by the end of June 2025 or early July 2025. However no official announcement is made yet. PM Modi Narendra Modi released the 19th installment in February, 2025. Before the release of 20th installment, there are some mandatory formalities to receive the amount without any delays.