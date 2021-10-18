PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Farmers likely to receive Rs 2,000 on this date

Farmers will soon receive good news once again. If you are a beneficiary of the PM Kisan (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) scheme, then this news is for you. The date for releasing the 10th installment under PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan) has been fixed. All necessary arrangements have been made by the government to transfer the installment.

The government has so far sent Rs 1.58 lakh crore to 11.37 crore farmers. Now, the central government is planning to release the next i.e. 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN scheme) by December 15, 2021. It is worth noting that the government had transferred money to the farmers on December 25 last year.

Under this scheme, farmers who have not received the 9th installment of PM Kisan in their account will now get the previous amount along with the next installment. That is, farmers will now get Rs 4,000.

However, this facility will be available only to those farmers who have registered before September 30. If you have also applied and it has been accepted, you will get Rs 4,000.

Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the farmers are now waiting for the 10th installment. Till now, 9 installments of this scheme have been deposited in the account of farmers. Let us tell you that under PM Kisan Yojana, the central government sends three installments of Rs 2,000 each, i.e. Rs 6000, directly to the account of farmers. The objective of this scheme is to increase the income of the farmers of the country and directly help them financially.