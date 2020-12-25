PM-KISAN 7th instalment to be released today; here is why some farmers may not receive benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the seventh instalment of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today (December 25). The benefits of the scheme may not reach all the beneficiaries though.

As part of the seventh instalment, the prime minister will release Rs 18,000 crores of funds to be transferred to 9 crore farmer families at 12 pm via video conferencing today.

It is reported that the Fund Transfer Order (FTO) for many farmers was generated but the FTO for some others was not generated till December 23. It may lead to problems in getting the funds to reach the bank accounts of all the beneficiaries.

For the farmers who had their FTO generated, they will receive the funds. The others may be left out.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was brought in by the PM Modi-led government in 2019 and provides for monetary support to farmer families with landholdings in the country.

As part of the scheme, a total sum of Rs 6000 is released and transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in three instalments of Rs 2000 each. The PM-KISAN funds are therefore transferred in three phases during the financial year. It includes the first period from April to July, the second period from August to November, and the third period from December to March.

When the PM-KISAN scheme was initially launched in February in 2019, it was aimed to provide benefits to only small and marginal farmer families, who had a combined landholding of up to two hectares.

The scheme was later revised in June 2019 and its benefits were then extended to all the farmer families with landholdings in the country. The government had notified its decision to extend Rs 6000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Some are still excluded from the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme. These include farmer families that hold constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of state governments and the central government as well as those working in government autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings.

The scheme also excludes institutional landholders, retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000, and professionals like engineers, lawyers, and doctors.