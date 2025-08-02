PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details

'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme during his visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, on February 24.
Thousands of Farmers are set to receive the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the PM Kisan 20th installment of Rs 2,000 to each eligible farmer on today (August 2, 2025), at an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
“No more waiting now! The 20th installment of PM Kisan will reach your account directly from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2, 2025. When you hear the message tone, know that the Kisan Samman amount has arrived in your account," the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account posted on X.
In February 2025, the scheme's 19th installment was paid out.
To prevent missing the next installment, farmers are urged to make sure they have finished their e-KYC and other necessary verifications.
Separately, in a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture said, “Land seeding was made mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC. The benefits of the farmers, who did not complete these mandatory criteria, were stopped. As and when these farmers complete their mandatory requirements, they receive the benefits of the scheme along with their due installments, if any."