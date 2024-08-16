Twitter
Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

Audi Q8 facelift is all set to launch in India on August 22; check details

Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected for Busan International Film Festival, details inside

Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video

PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released on... know how to check beneficiary status

Farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme are expected to receive the 18th installment of Rs 2,000 on this date.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

PM Kisan 18th Installment Date
Farmers eagerly awaiting the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme might receive their payments in November 2024. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact date for the release of the 18th installment, media reports suggest that Rs 2,000 per eligible farmer could be disbursed next month.

The PM-KISAN scheme aims to provide financial support to farmers across India. On June 18, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 17th installment of the scheme. During this event, held in Varanasi, a total of Rs 20,000 crore was credited to the bank accounts of over 9.26 crore farmers. Each beneficiary received Rs 2,000 as part of this installment.

In addition to the financial disbursement, the Prime Minister also presented certificates to more than 30,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) trained as Krishi Sakhis. These individuals are designated to work as para extension workers, providing valuable assistance and support to local farmers.

The PM-KISAN scheme is part of the Indian government’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and support the farming community. Farmers are advised to stay updated through official channels for any announcements regarding the release of the 18th installment.


The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
