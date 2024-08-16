PM Kisan 18th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crores for farmers on..

Farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme are expected to receive the 18th installment of Rs 2,000 on this date.

Farmers eagerly awaiting the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme might receive their payments in November 2024. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact date for the release of the 18th installment, media reports suggest that Rs 2,000 per eligible farmer could be disbursed next month.

The PM-KISAN scheme aims to provide financial support to farmers across India. On June 18, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 17th installment of the scheme. During this event, held in Varanasi, a total of Rs 20,000 crore was credited to the bank accounts of over 9.26 crore farmers. Each beneficiary received Rs 2,000 as part of this installment.

In addition to the financial disbursement, the Prime Minister also presented certificates to more than 30,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) trained as Krishi Sakhis. These individuals are designated to work as para extension workers, providing valuable assistance and support to local farmers.

The PM-KISAN scheme is part of the Indian government’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and support the farming community. Farmers are advised to stay updated through official channels for any announcements regarding the release of the 18th installment.



