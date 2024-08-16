PM Kisan 18th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crores for farmers on..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian woman, a preschool teacher who built Rs 330 crore company from scratch, not from IIT, IIM, now aims to..

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore; before films she was...

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian woman, a preschool teacher who built Rs 330 crore company from scratch, not from IIT, IIM, now aims to..

Meet Indian woman, a preschool teacher who built Rs 330 crore company from scratch, not from IIT, IIM, now aims to..

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

8 animals terrified of dark

8 animals terrified of dark

5 traditional dresses from different Indian states

5 traditional dresses from different Indian states

5 birds that can talk

5 birds that can talk

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore; before films she was...

Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore; before films she was...

HomeIndia

India

PM Kisan 18th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crores for farmers on..

Farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme are expected to receive the 18th installment of Rs 2,000 on this date.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

PM Kisan 18th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crores for farmers on..
PM Kisan 18th Installment Date
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Farmers eagerly awaiting the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme might receive their payments in November 2024. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact date for the release of the 18th installment, media reports suggest that Rs 2,000 per eligible farmer could be disbursed next month.

The PM-KISAN scheme aims to provide financial support to farmers across India. On June 18, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 17th installment of the scheme. During this event, held in Varanasi, a total of Rs 20,000 crore was credited to the bank accounts of over 9.26 crore farmers. Each beneficiary received Rs 2,000 as part of this installment.

In addition to the financial disbursement, the Prime Minister also presented certificates to more than 30,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) trained as Krishi Sakhis. These individuals are designated to work as para extension workers, providing valuable assistance and support to local farmers.

The PM-KISAN scheme is part of the Indian government’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and support the farming community. Farmers are advised to stay updated through official channels for any announcements regarding the release of the 18th installment.


The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani sets up a new company with an eye to expand in..

Anil Ambani sets up a new company with an eye to expand in..

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by CBI today

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by CBI today

Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered on way home from hospital, accused held

Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered on way home from hospital, accused held

Meet man who left Ratan Tata's company, then started firm from his flat, now has net worth of...

Meet man who left Ratan Tata's company, then started firm from his flat, now has net worth of...

Meet man, whose first 17 startups failed, then built Rs 40000 crore business, he is...

Meet man, whose first 17 startups failed, then built Rs 40000 crore business, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement