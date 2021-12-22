PM Kisan 10th installment date announced, money to arrive in account on this date

There is great news for the farmers. The wait for the 10th installment of the farmers under PM Kisan Yojana is about to end as the date of release of installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been announced. A message has also been sent to the beneficiaries. On January 1, PM Modi will also interact with farmers through video conferencing.

According to the information given in the message sent to the farmers, PM Modi will release the 10th installment under PM Kisan Yojana at 12 o'clock in the day on the first day of the new year i.e. January 1, 2022. It has also been informed in the message that PM Modi will also release equity grants to farmer producer organizations. Farmers can join this program through pmindiawebcast.nic.in or Doordarshan.

If you have also registered for the PM Kisan scheme, you can also check your name in the list of beneficiaries of this scheme. By following the process given here, you can easily check your name in the list.

Here is how you can check your name in the list:

1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Hover over the option of Farmers Corner.

3. Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.

4. Now you select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop down list.

5. Click on 'Get Report'.

6. The complete list of beneficiaries will appear on your screen, in which you can check your name.

Check Your Installment Status

1. To see the status of your installment, you first go to the website of PM Kisan.

2. Click on Farmers Corner on the right side.

3. Click on the Beneficiary Status option.

4. A new page will open with you.

5. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.

6. Get complete information about your status.