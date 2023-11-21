'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, were among those who released the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office here.

Hours after the release of the Congress manifesto for Rajasthan, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and said that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who can never tell the truth.

"Congress is asking for votes only on the basis of the work we have done in the last five years and what we will be doing in the next five years. PM Modi is asking for a mandate based on three tools: the ED and CBI, which have been raiding against opposition leaders; the second tool is the language of polarisation so that the harmony of society can be distorted; and UP CM Yogi also uses the language of polarization. The third tool is that the PM does not speak the truth. PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who can never tell the truth, even by mistake. In the last 10 years, his biggest scheme is 'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek a mandate from people of Rajasthan, " said Jairam Ramesh.

"PM Modi always says that in Rajasthan women, Dalit, and adivasis are not safe. This is the effort to insult Rajasthan," he added. The Congress' Rajya Sabha MP also said that the India alliance would be in place for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

"In 2024, 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA', this is the slogan of 28 political parties of the INDIA alliance... I want to say this to the Prime Minister that INDIA is alive, 'daro mat Tiger Zinda Hai" Jairam Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, the Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, which promises to hold a caste-based census, a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level and the enactment of a law to implement the minimum support price for farmers in the state among other guarantees.

"We have fulfilled more than 95 percent of the things that we said in the last manifesto. Our present manifesto, too, is not like that of the BJP. In our manifesto, other than the seven guarantees that were given, there are many things for the development of women, youth, Dalits, Adivasis, and other people of Rajasthan. They will be fully implemented when our government is formed," said Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

Of the 200 assembly seats in the state, 199 will be contested on November 25 as the elections in the Karanpur assembly constituency were adjourned after the Congress candidate from Karanpur, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, passed away due to sepsis. Koonar was the sitting MLA from Karanpur.