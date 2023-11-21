Headlines

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

WhatsApp users can now link email address with their accounts

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

Indians to win golden bat in ODI World Cup

7 immunity boosting foods for a healthy life

7 benefits of drinking raisin water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

HomeIndia

India

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, were among those who released the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after the release of the Congress manifesto for Rajasthan, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and said that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who can never tell the truth. 

"Congress is asking for votes only on the basis of the work we have done in the last five years and what we will be doing in the next five years. PM Modi is asking for a mandate based on three tools: the ED and CBI, which have been raiding against opposition leaders; the second tool is the language of polarisation so that the harmony of society can be distorted; and UP CM Yogi also uses the language of polarization. The third tool is that the PM does not speak the truth. PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who can never tell the truth, even by mistake. In the last 10 years, his biggest scheme is 'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek a mandate from people of Rajasthan, " said Jairam Ramesh.

"PM Modi always says that in Rajasthan women, Dalit, and adivasis are not safe. This is the effort to insult Rajasthan," he added. The Congress' Rajya Sabha MP also said that the India alliance would be in place for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

READ | Who is Daaji, spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

"In 2024, 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA', this is the slogan of 28 political parties of the INDIA alliance... I want to say this to the Prime Minister that INDIA is alive, 'daro mat Tiger Zinda Hai" Jairam Ramesh said. 

Meanwhile, the Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, which promises to hold a caste-based census, a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level and the enactment of a law to implement the minimum support price for farmers in the state among other guarantees.

"We have fulfilled more than 95 percent of the things that we said in the last manifesto. Our present manifesto, too, is not like that of the BJP. In our manifesto, other than the seven guarantees that were given, there are many things for the development of women, youth, Dalits, Adivasis, and other people of Rajasthan. They will be fully implemented when our government is formed," said Congress leader Mukul Wasnik. 

READ | 'Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh?': Congress leader reacts after PM Modi accuses Rajasthan govt of 'insulting women'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, were among those who released the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office here.

Of the 200 assembly seats in the state, 199 will be contested on November 25 as the elections in the Karanpur assembly constituency were adjourned after the Congress candidate from Karanpur, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, passed away due to sepsis. Koonar was the sitting MLA from Karanpur. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

'Not planning to watch the match,': Anand Mahindra's epic move steals spotlight ahead of IND vs AUS final

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE