PM interacts with 40 economists ahead of Modi 2.0 Budget

On Saturday, PM Modi interacted with economists and experts. The theme of the meeting was ‘Economic Policy – The Road Ahead’.

Several groups made presentations on key economic themes. During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro-economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education, and health.

In his intervention, the Prime Minister thanked various participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy. The meeting was also attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Rao Inderjeet Singh. The Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar, and senior officers from the Union Government and NITI Aayog were also present.

"During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health," said a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

It will be first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.