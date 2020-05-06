PM Garib Kalyan Yojana: Around 39 cr people receive financial assistance of Rs 34,800

Around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, 2020, the government said on Wednesday.

The package was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26, 2020 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID 19.

As part of the PMGKP, the government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The implementation of the package is being monitored by Central and state governments, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is being used to ensure credit to the beneficiary’s account without the need for the beneficiary to physically go to the branch.

As part of the package, Rs 16,394 crore has been credited towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries.

An amount of Rs 10,025 crore has been credited to 20.05 crore (98.33%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first instalment. Rs 2,785 crore credited to 5.57 crore women Jan Dhan account holders with second instalment as on May 5, the ministry said.

Rs 1405 crore disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons. Benefits transferred to all 2.812 crore beneficiaries.

2.20 crore Building & Construction Workers received financial support amounting to Rs 3492.57 crore, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

So far 67.65 Lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April. 30.16 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 60.33 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for April 2020, it added.

6.19 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 12.39 crore beneficiaries by 22 States/UTs for May 2020.

2.42 LMT of pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs. Pulses have been distributed so far to 5.21 crore household beneficiaries out of 19.4 crore such beneficiaries.

Total 5.09 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) cylinders have been booked under this scheme so far and 4.82 crore PMUY free cylinders already delivered to beneficiaries.

9.6 lakh members of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to 2985 crore. 24% EPF contribution transferred to 44.97 Lakh employees account amounting to Rs 698 crore.

Increased rate of MGNREGA from April 1 was notified and 5.97 crore person’s man-days of work has been generated in the current financial year. Further, Rs 21,032 crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

Insurance Scheme for Health workers in Government Hospitals and Health Care Centres has been operationalised by New India Assurance covering 22.12 Lakh health workers, the Finance Ministry said.