PM Modi expresses 'confidence on positive talks' for global welfare ahead of BRICS Summit

Ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence that it will lead to positive and meaningful talks on global welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the BRICS Summit will feature positive and substantive talks on multiple issues aimed at global welfare, with leaders from around the world gathering in India for the two-day summit.

Taking to his official social media handle, the PM wrote, “Over the next few days, leaders from across the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that the conference will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the aspiration of global welfare.”

अगले कुछ दिनों में दुनियाभर के नेता BRICS Summit के लिए जुटेंगे। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सम्मेलन में विश्व कल्याण की कामना के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सकारात्मक और सार्थक चर्चा होगी।



सद्भिरेव सहासीत सद्भिः कुर्वीत सङ्गतिम्।



सद्भिर्विवादं मैत्रीं च नासद्भिः किंचिदाचरेत्॥ pic.twitter.com/YG36WlpiYg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

BRICS Summit 2026

Hosted by India from Saturday, the two-day BRICS Summit is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience across food, energy, health, disaster mitigation and critical supply chains. New Delhi is presenting the bloc as a key anchor to navigate the current fragmented geopolitical scenario.

The summit in New Delhi comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the trade and tariff policies of the Trump administration.

Putin arrives in Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi on Friday, September 11, where he was welcomed by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Putin, accompanied by a high-level delegation, landed at the Palam Air Force Station. This will be his first in-person appearance at a BRICS summit outside Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

PM Modi and President Putin are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon, with focus likely on boosting collaboration in defence, energy, technology, pharma and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Delhi with temporary traffic restrictions as the capital prepares to host top world leaders for the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam over the weekend.