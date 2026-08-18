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PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve as ‘emergency preparedness’ as Opposition questions utilisation

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the PM CARES fund’s low utilisation, while the government defended the Rs 8,452-crore corpus as a reserve for emergency preparedness.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve as ‘emergency preparedness’ as Opposition questions utilisation
PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve as ‘emergency preparedness’ as Opposition questions utilisation
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The PM CARES Fund has come under a fresh political spotlight after its FY2024-25 audit report showed a corpus of Rs 8,452 crore, with only Rs 87.85 lakh recorded as payments during the year. While Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the low utilisation of the fund amid natural calamities and relief needs, the government has defended the substantial reserve, according to CNN-News18 reports.

PM CARES Fund data made public

The PM CARES Fund’was established to deal with emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the latest audit report, it had total receipts of Rs 8,452.95 crore in 2024-25, up from Rs 7,188.63 crore in the previous financial year. The fund had a closing balance of around Rs 8,452 crore as of March 31. Around 93% of the fund's balance, or Rs 7,846.65 crore, was kept in fixed deposits. These deposits earned Rs 469.38 crore in interest during the year, making interest income the fund's biggest source of earnings.

However, donations declined during the year, with domestic contributions falling to Rs 479.05 crore from Rs 681.81 crore in 2023-24, while foreign donations dropped to Rs 9.28 lakh from Rs 11.35 lakh. The fund's payments also fell sharply, from Rs 15.60 crore in 2023-24 to just Rs 87.85 lakh in 2024-25. Overall, the audit figures show that the PM CARES Fund's total receipts increased mainly due to interest earned on fixed deposits, even as fresh donations and payments declined.

Opposition questions low utilisation

The figures have triggered a political row, with Congress leader Pawan Khera questioning the low utilisation of the fund, pointing to the Rs 8,452-crore corpus. He argued that the money could be used for relief and rehabilitation when communities are affected by natural calamities. Khera said only around 0.01% of the available amount had been utilised and questioned why such a large sum remained unused.

In a post on X, Khera said, "Only 0.01% of the ₹8,452 crore available has been utilised — even as natural calamities devastate communities across the country and thousands need relief and rehabilitation.₹8,452 crore sitting idle while people suffer. PM CARES? Hardly"

The government, however, has clarified that the fund’s large balance is a substantial reserve for emergency preparedness. It has argued that PM CARES is intended to maintain resources that can be deployed during emergencies and crises, rather than requiring the entire corpus to be spent in a given financial year, as reported by CNN-News18.

About the PM CARES fund


PM CARES Fund has been registered as a Public Charitable Trust. PM CARES Fund's trust deed was registered under the Registration Act, 1908, in New Delhi on March 27, 2020.PM Modi is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund, and the Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

The funds offer several benefits to donors, with voluntary contributions eligible for 100% tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, while corporate contributions qualify as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure. Foreign donations are also permitted under exemptions provided by the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), with contributions accepted through the official PM CARES portal. Meanwhile, the fund has faced debates over transparency and accountability. 

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