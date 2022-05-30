PM-CARES for Children Scheme: 5 highlights from Narendra Modi’s speech

File Photo

India trusted its scientists, doctors, youth during the Covid-19 pandemic and did not become a problem but was a solution-giver for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (May 30). He also said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The prime minister was speaking at an event where he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

--PM Modi transferred scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and Health card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was handed over to children.

--The prime minister said that Rs 4,000 would be given every month to selected children which would help meet their daily needs.

--Apart from Rs 10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years, the children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counselling through the 'samvad helpline' for psychological and emotional help.

--Addressing children who were orphaned due to COVID-19, Modi said the PM CARES for Children is a reflection of the fact that every citizen is standing with them.

--Referring to welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, the prime minister said the government is moving with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

(With inputs from PTI)

