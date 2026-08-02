'Plot to kill me': Pappu Yadav claims murder conspiracy after chaos at Delhi home

The press conference at Pappu Yadav's Delhi residence turned into chaos after a man allegedly carrying a knife was detained, and another hurled a shoe. Here's what happened.

Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament from Purnea, was allegedly targeted after a man hurled a shoe at him during a press conference in New Delhi. The independent MP alleged that it was a 'plot to assassinate' him after a man allegedly attempted to confront him, which led to chaos between him and Yadav's supporters. After the accused was handed over to police by Yadav's supporters, a knife was also handed over along with him. As per a report by IANS, the accused has been identified as Sumit. His father's name is Phool Giri. Sumit is a resident of Village Shahpani, Tehsil Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

''The second person has been identified as Happy, who was present in a Creta car outside Pappu Yadav's residence when Sumit threw a slipper at Pappu Yadav. Both had come to Delhi from Bulandshahr to get the vehicle repaired. Police are verifying whether they had brought the knife with them or not. Interrogation is underway, and the motive will be known after further questioning,'' IANS reported quoting Delhi Police sources.

Later, Pappu claimed that the accused came to assassinate him and said, ''He came to kill me with a knife. Every day, some religious figures are saying, 'Burn him, we will give Rs 51 lakh.' Everyone is saying, 'Kill him.' There was a conspiracy to kill me.''

Someone threw a shoe at Pappu Yadav after he insulted Prabhu Ram in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/xtwv5sYjPH — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) August 2, 2026

Why is Pappu Yadav making headlines recently?

This all started after Pappu Yadav, along with other Opposition MPs, staged a Ram Mandir donation 'theft' skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations. During his performance, Pappu wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, drawing criticism from several BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj.

Several leaders also filed police complaints in New Delhi against the independent MP, alleging that the performance hurt religious sentiments. Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav has continued to defend his action.