Pleasure trip ends in tragedy as 33-year-old techie drowns in Kongala waterfall in Telangana

In a shocking incident, a young IT professional lost his life after falling in the Kongala waterfalls in Telangana's Mulugu district on Tuesday, police said. The 33-year-old techie was accompanied by three other friends from Hyderabad who went on a trip to Kongala waterfall.

According to Wazedu Sub-Inspector Tirupati Rao, software engineer P Rahul, 33, a resident of Tarnaka, drowned at the waterfall. He used to work for a software company in Hyderabad.

The trip ended in a tragedy when the techie suddenly slipped and accidentally drowned. However, the three friends managed to come out safe, police said. Around 6 am on Tuesday, they had reached Kongala waterfall. All the four got into the water.

After the tragedy struck, his friends informed the police about the incident and the body was fished out with the help of expert swimmers, police added. There is no security mechanism at Kongala, unlike other waterfalls.

"After a point in the water body, it is deep. Since they did not know that, they went deep and all started to drown. Three members managed to come out by holding on to the dress of each other, whereas Rahul could not," SI Tirupati Rao said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and later police handed over the body to the victim's family members.