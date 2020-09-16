Plea in Supreme Court challenging provisions of Special Marriage Act requiring publication of couple's personal details

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 that allow personal records of married couples to be made available in the public domain. The provisions under Special Marriage Act requiring parties to an intended marriage to publish their private details for public scrutiny 30 days prior to the intended marriage violates the right to privacy of the parties, the plea said. The top court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government on the issue.

The Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice in the plea filed by third-year law student from Kerala Nandini Praveen, through advocates Nishe Rajen Shonker and Kaleeswaram Raj. The petition filed on August 31 challenged Sections 6(2) and 6(3) of the Special Marriage Act and stated that the requirement was also in violation of right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution since no other laws prescribe such a requirement.

Kaleeswaram Raj argued that it was wrong to make public the full information of the couple who wished to marry. The lawyer said that privacy has been recognised by the Supreme Court itself as a fundamental right. Making such information public sometimes threatens the safety of couples.

On this, the Chief Justice said, "Your point may be correct. But don't you know what such a provision is put in place for. If someone wants to marry someone's wife, why should that person not be aware of it? How will he know without the information being made public? If a couple has fled home and there is really a legal hurdle in getting married, why should the family not get information about them?"

The lawyer, while replying to the court's question, said, "We are not opposing the marriage officer's inquiry in any way before marriage. Our opposition is very limited. We are against the information being publicly placed on the notice board. The Law Commission has also misinterpreted this provision in its report."

The SMA is a law which allows solemnization of marriages without going through any religious customs or rituals. People from different castes or religions or states get married under SMA in which marriage is solemnized by way of registration.

The SMA prescribes an elaborate procedure to get the marriage registered. First, one of the parties to the marriage has to give a notice of the intended marriage to the marriage officer of the district where at least one of the parties to the marriage has resided for at least 30 days immediately prior to the date on which such notice is given.