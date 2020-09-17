Plea in SC seeking legal action against Justice Markandey Katju for 'tarnishing image of judicial system'

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed seeking legal action against former SC Judge Justice Markandey Katju for tarnishing the image of the judiciary by making defamatory allegations against the hallowed institution by deposing before the United Kingdom Court.

The petitioner sought legal action against Justice Katju for casting aspersions and insinuations to the integrity and credibility of the Indian Judiciary while deposing for fugitive accused, Nirav Modi before the Westminster Magistracy court of United Kingdom.

Petitioner sought SC on the issue, stating that Katju's statements must pass a broad guideline on issues of public criticism/maligning of the judicial system and its serving judges especially from those who served the highest institution of our country, and also sought a direction that a high powered court-monitored committee to be set up to look into the 'highly contemptuous and disparaging remarks made by former Judge Justice Katju' questioning the integrity of the judicial system our country, the petitioner stated.

The petition has levelled serious allegation of the judiciary being subservient to the political dispensation and justice is not possible for proclaimed fugitive accused, Nirav Modi while deposing before Westminster magistracy of the United Kingdom.

The depositions made by Justice Katju is highly derogatory and insulting to the entire judicial system of India. His allegations amount to questioning the very credibility of the judicial institution where millions of citizens are reposing their faith and trust, the petitioner said.

The petition stated that allegation of fairness of judicial administration is totally unfounded as the justice delivery system of India is quite strong and robust, adding that allegation made by Justice Katju that 50% judiciary is corrupt in India and therefore a fair justice is not possible for fugitive accused.

"The allegation made by Justice Katju has eroded the faith and trust of common people in judiciary. It is high time that the Indian judiciary must come up with exemplary action against those people who are routinely lowering down the integrity of the judicial system by leveling extremely atrocious and fake allegation for their personal publicity," the petition further mentioned.

"The image of our judiciary has lowered down following the highly derogatory deposition where serious allegations have been made only to protect the interest of fugitive accused. The Indian judiciary must not take this issue casually as such derogatory deposition made the entire judiciary suspect in the eyes of international community," it added.

The petition has been filed by Dr. Garg, an social and educational activist, who is said to be deeply worried about the 'sagging level of our former judge of top court, who is becoming the witness in the private capacity for fugitive accused in foreign court'.